VALDOSTA — The MedAssistantEDU.org website has recognized Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s medical assistant associate of science degree as the top degree program in Georgia and among the top in the nation.
The site refers to these top college programs as “Editor’s Choice: The Very Best Medical Assistant Associate, Certificate and Diploma Programs of 2020-21,” college officials said in a statement.
The college rankings were determined by having high-caliber instructors with lots of experience, track record for strong student outcomes and job readiness and high employment rates among graduates, according to its website.
The Wiregrass degree program was recognized for having an outstanding record of student success including a five-year job placement rate of 99% and a contemporary curriculum standard developed with the guidance of business and industry leaders.
The site also points out how easy it is to transfer credits to the college and universities within the University System of Georgia.
"Medical assistants are educated and trained to take medical histories and record vital signs of patients," college officials said. "They often handle both administrative and clinical tasks in the offices of physicians, hospitals and other health care facilities. In addition to the associate of science degree, Wiregrass offers this program as a diploma and technical certificate."
Recently, the college learned the summer medical assistant graduates have a 100% pass rate on the NCMA exam through National Center for Competency Testing.
The college is accepting new students for Fall Express term, classes start Sept. 23. To apply or learn more about the medical assistant program or other programs, visit Wiregrass.edu.
