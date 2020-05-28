Wiregrass preps for 'soft' reopening

VALDOSTA — Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K Anderson has announced all campuses of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will begin a “soft reopening” to the public Monday, June 1.
The reopening is by appointment only with the these departments: admissions, financial aid, testing, WIOA, military and veteran services, registrar and the Advising and Retention Center, college officials said in a statement.
The public is asked to make appointments prior to coming to the campus and call the number provided in a confirmation email sent prior to appointment.
"The college seeks to provide the highest safety measures for our guests as well as employees," college officials said. "Guests will be greeted at the door by an employee and escorted to an office pre-sanitized for the appointment."
All guests are asked to wear a mask before entering the building. One person per appointment, no visitors will be allowed with the guests. All offices will be properly sanitized before and after each appointment.
Signs will be on the front of the campus exterior doors with the safety guidelines explained such as: wearing masks, adhering to the six-foot social distancing, rescheduling if sick or have a fever, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, and using a tissue when coughing or sneezing, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Wiregrass is gearing up for fall semester. The college’s response to COVID-19 has led to increased technology access on all campuses, enhanced safety measures for face-to-face labs and training on all campuses, as well as increased virtual processes to make applying and registering easy, college officials said.
Admissions requirements to be accepted to Wiregrass for fall have also been made easier, they said.
The college is accepting unofficial transcripts for initial admissions. Official documents will not be due until the first day of class and students do not have to submit test scores if unavailable. Other methods for placement will be used.
The college will host a virtual free application week June 15-19. Apply online by visiting www.Wiregrass.edu during that week and the application fee will be waived. Many financial aid options are available including Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act for displaced workers and HOPE Career Grant, college officials said.
Make an appointment to meet with someone from the referenced departments. Visit https://www.wiregrass.edu/operations-updates for contact information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.