VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will begin summer semester May 18 in an online/distance education format with limited labs.
Lab classes are being submitted for approval under guidance from the Technical College System of Georgia and the Governor’s executive orders, according to a statement released this week by the college.
Lab classes will follow the guidelines in place under the executive orders and for the safety and wellbeing of students and faculty, college officials said. Students registered for approved on-campus labs will be notified of lab times and instructions for attending.
"Wiregrass is committed to providing a safe environment for all students, faculty and staff," college officials said.
In preparation for the beginning of summer semester, students will be able to purchase their books online for limited contact pick up or shipping. Information is posted on the college website and has been shared with students.
Other student services are and will continue to be offered virtually including advising, financial aid services, tutoring, assistance for student with disabilities and support services to veteran and military students.
The college began offering several new student virtual gatherings Monday, May 4, to provide incoming new students a way to ask staff members from various offices questions and prepare for the start of the semester.
Wiregrass offers students the opportunity to apply for loaner laptops and IntelSticks if needed and the campus parking lots are being prepared to be wi-fi hotspots for students.
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will remain closed to the public through May with the goal of opening in some capacity to the general public in June. During that time, the college will continue providing all services possible through virtual delivery methods, college officials said.
For the latest updates, visit www.wiregrassedu or social media.
