VALDOSTA — The Ninth Annual Corks and Forks fundraiser has been set for Thursday, Nov. 7.
The annual event is presented by Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation South as a fundraiser to provide student scholarships and program assistance for the college, college officials said.
The event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. at the home of Stacy and Carla Bush of Bush Wealth Management. Stacy Bush serves as chairman for the Foundation South board.
"Come sample some fabulous food from a great lineup of local chefs: Nick Harden with Big Nick’s BBQ, Soul Food and Wings; Michael Pitts and Hunter Wills with Wiregrass culinary arts; Stanley and Sue Cox of 306 North and Covington’s Restaurant and Catering; Keith and Ashley Sirmans of Jack’s Chophouse; and Mikki Hudson with Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering," college officials said.
Each small plate will be paired with wine and a live auction of items donated by local individuals and businesses. Minimum donation per person is $50. Call (229) 333-2124 for details or visit Wiregrass.edu.
