VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College pharmacy technology program has been ranked third in the state and eighth in the nation by Pharmacy Technician Guide.com website.
The website is designed to help people interested in the field to choose the best pharmacy technician programs in the state and nation, college officials said. The distinction is based on a combination of tuition cost, quality of education, graduation rates and student-friendly services offered by the schools.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of pharmacy technicians is projected to grow 7% from 2018-28, faster than the average for all occupations.
“We are extremely excited to be ranked No. 3 in the state of Georgia and No. 8 in the nation by Pharmacy Technician Guide," said Jackie Spriggs, dean for academic affairs for Allied Health. "Mr. Frank Barnett, pharmacy technology program coordinator and exposure control coordinator, has done an outstanding job of ensuring students are prepared to pass certification and enter the job market fully competent in all duties of a licensed pharmacy technician.”
The pharmacy technology program is offered on the Valdosta campus as a diploma or degree program. The occupational courses for the program can be completed in three semesters, college officials said.
Student training will consist of a combination of class, lab and live work experience. The program is recognized as an accredited program by American Society of Health – System Pharmacists. The diploma program qualifies for the HOPE grant, where students who could receive additional grant monies that can pay for their college tuition and fees.
In addition to being ranked among the top in the state and nation, the program was recognized as an approved program to train students in compounded sterile preparation, college officials said
“Wiregrass’ pharmacy technology program is an approved training program," Barnett said. "Graduates of the program are now eligible to become candidates for PTCB’s compounded sterile preparation technician exam after one year of in-field experience. The future of pharmacy technicians is promising to continue to evolve as pharmacists are moving into other roles of medication therapy, and pharmacy technicians are being prepared to pick up traditional roles of a pharmacist. Wiregrass pharmacy technology program is prepared for the evolution of the pharmacy technician career field to meet the needs of our service area pharmacies.”
Spring semester classes start Jan. 8. To learn more about this program and other programs Wiregrass offers, visit wiregrass.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.