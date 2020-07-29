Wiregrass partners donate power tools for students

VALDOSTA — A partnership between Ace Electric, DeWalt and Whitehead Industrial Hardware gave 10 tool kits to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.
The kits include hand tools and power tools, according to a statement from college officials.
The tools, needed for the commercial electrical construction technology program, will be loaned to students who cannot purchase their own kits, college officials said.
Prior to the COVID-19 national pandemic, students shared hand tools and power tools. For safety and sanitation, individual tool kits are now required for students. The kits will be loaned to students to use for an entire semester, and then returned to be sanitized and reissued to students the following semester.
For more information about the commercial electrical construction technology program and others, visit, www.wiregrass.edu. Fall semester classes begin Aug. 18.
