Wiregrass opticianry program receives donation

VALDOSTA — The Wiregrass Georgia Technical College opticianry program accepted a donation of more than 300 eyeglass frames from South Georgia/North Florida Eye Partners of Valdosta.
The college will use the eyeglass frames to teach students how they will recommend and select frames as licensed opticians in the workforce, college officials said in a statement.
Lisa Griffin, Wiregrass opticianry program coordinator and instructor, said, “South Georgia/North Florida Eye Partners is a long-time supporter of Wiregrass’ Opticianry program and we appreciate their commitment to the opticianry program and students. They are a valuable partner.”
The opticianry program prepares students to understand eye anatomy, eyewear fabrication, lens and frame selection, and contact lens fitting, college officials said. Students are prepared to sit for the ABO and NCLE national certification exams and the Georgia state boards practical exams.
Wiregrass offers this program as an associate of science degree and diploma. Career opportunities for graduates include working with opticians, optometrists and ophthalmologists, in private and retail settings.
Opticianry is offered on the Valdosta campus.
For more information, visit wiregrass.edu.
