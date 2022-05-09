Wiregrass opticianry program accredited

VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements recently announced that the opticianry program has been awarded the full six-year accreditation by the Commission on Opticianry Accreditation.
"Having the health sciences program accredited is a vital component of the college," college officials said in a statement. "The accreditation process is rigorous and highlights the quality of education Wiregrass offers the students."
Stevan Van Hook, dean for health sciences, added, “Quality education assists us in ensuring that we promote student success and meet our college mission of workforce development. We couldn’t be more proud of Lisa Griffin, who serves as the college’s opticianry program coordinator, and her students for their hard work.”
Accreditation brings many benefits for the students and the college, college officials said. Graduates who are Georgia licensed opticians and move out of Georgia will need to have a degree from a COA accredited program to be able to sit for that state’s licensure exam, college officials said. Accredited programs have to meet a standard of quality that fosters excellence in opticianry education through standards set by the Commission on Opticianry accreditation.
"Having the accreditation affirms that educational and instructor resources have met the standards needed for the skills and knowledge necessary to produce competent graduates," they added.
Graduates from the optician program are hired in both private practice and retail environments as opticians who fit eyeglasses, work with contact lens patients, and as ophthalmic technicians who work closely with optometrists and ophthalmologists prepping patients for their eye exams.
“This accreditation is important to students to know that are graduating from a program that is nationally accredited specifically for opticianry," Griffin said. "Wiregrass is no one of 18 programs in the country that have met the high standards of excellence in ophthalmic education and will continue to meet these high standards.”
The opticianry program is accepting new students for fall semester. The college is accepting new students for summer and fall semesters. Summer classes start May 16 and fall classes begin Aug. 16. Apply in person in the One-Stop Center or online at wiregrass.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.