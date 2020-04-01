VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is open during normal business hours through virtual methods, while remaining physically closed to the public.
The college, in accordance with Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order, along with all Technical College System of Georgia colleges will remain closed for in-person instruction with limited exceptions through the rest of the spring semester.
In lieu of in-person instruction, all TCSG colleges, including Wiregrass, have transitioned to online learning for the remainder of the spring semester academic and adult education programs, college officials said. Wiregrass is in contact with students through their student email regarding the limited exceptions where in-person instruction will be allowed.
The college is still registering new students for summer semester through their online applications found on the college’s website. Full term Summer Semester classes start May 18 and Summer Express begins June 1. Please monitor https://www.wiregrass.edu for updated information and resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.