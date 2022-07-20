Wiregrass online program recognized

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s online and distance education team was named the North America regional winner in the Third Annual Global Fix Your Content Challenge.
The challenge is sponsored by Anthology, "a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle," college officials said in a statement. The challenge to education institutions across the globe is part of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, which was May 19.
"Digital accessibility for remote and hybrid learning is more important than ever and we hope that institutions worldwide will continue to prioritize efforts to ensure learning experiences are more inclusive, equitable, and accessible for all students," said Dan Loury, senior product management director for Blackboard Ally at Anthology. "It is truly awe-inspiring to witness the global higher education community rise to this challenge in support of learner success."
The purpose of the challenge is to identify course files in need of accessibility fixes, college officials said.
“I’m very proud of the online instructors and distance education team,” Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements said. “Keeping our content error-free and accessible for all, helps students succeed.”
Online and distance education team members are Sabrina Cox, dean for distance education and academic success, Deanna Edwards, director for distance education, Jennifer Bevis, distance education specialist, and Kieandra Williams, distance education specialist.
Wiregrass is accepting new students for fall semester. Fall classes start Aug. 16. Apply in person in the One-Stop Center or online at wiregrass.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.