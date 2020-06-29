VALDOSTA — The computer programming degree at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College now includes Python, a widely renowned scripting language.
It allows computer programmers to utilize the 20-plus years of maturity and its constantly updating library of frameworks, college officials said in a statement. It utilizes a loosely typed syntax that makes development quick and easy.
“Wiregrass is excited to offer this to our computer programming students,” said Andy Powell, computer information system technology programming instructor. “The average salary for an entry-level Python developer in the United States is around $70,000 per year. In Georgia, the average salary is around $120,000 per year.”
Python is used in a wide array of careers such as artificial intelligence, full stack development, video games, cloud development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and mobile apps. Powell said the demand for Python programmers increases every year, especially as the tech community is focusing more on web based applications and artificial intelligence.
The Python class is listed in the Wiregrass catalog as CIST 2570 and is called Open Source Web Applications I. The course will introduce the Python syntax along with learning advanced Python topics such as Django for Full Stack Development and Sklearn for Machine Learning.
Wiregrass is accepting new students into the computer programming program for fall semester. To enroll in the degree or diploma, apply online by visiting www.wiregrass.edu. The computer programming diploma program qualifies for the HOPE career grant. Wiregrass is preparing for face-to-face classes for fall semester; classes begin Aug. 18.
