Wiregrass offers online soft-skill courses

VALDOSTA – The economic development team of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College offers 10 free online soft-skill courses for local business and industry, and individuals.
During the COVID-19 crisis, many folks have a lot of extra time on their hands and are looking for ways to enhance their current skill sets, college officials said in a statement.
The 10 courses being offered include 10 soft skills you need, attention management, business etiquette, customer service, emotional intelligence, goal setting and getting things done, job search skills, telework and telecommunications, time management and workplace diversity.
“The courses cover important topics such as teleworking and telecommuting, time management, goal setting and customer service," said Brandy Wilkes, associate vice president for economic development. "We see this as one small way that Wiregrass Georgia Technical College can show support to our communities during the COVID-19 crisis. We want our businesses, industries and students to know that although our doors are closed right now, we are still here to support and serve through virtual methods.”
Wiregrass’ economic development team provides opportunities throughout the year to help business and industry partners through educational and leadership opportunities, college officials said.
To access classes and learn more, visit https://gvtc.tcsg.edu/econdev. To explore more of the online continuing education classes offered through the college’s economic development department, visit https://www.wiregrass.edu/continuing-education.
There are also many short six-week courses offered, from learning Quickbooks to photography, college officials said.
