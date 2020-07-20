Wiregrass offers occupational degree

VALDOSTA — Beginning fall semester, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will offer a new associate of applied science degree in occupational studies.
“We are excited to be able to offer this new associate degree for our students," Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson said in a statement. "This new degree provides an opportunity for students to use credit hours they have already earned toward an associate degree.”
The new program is ideal for high school students who have taken elective courses in various areas through Wiregrass dual enrollment program.
Alone, those course credit hours would have not contributed to a degree unless the student enrolled into those specific programs and completed all of the program required courses under the degree track, according to a statement from the college.
With the new occupational studies degree, the course credit hours collectively can be applied toward the new associate’s degree.
Wiregrass is accepting new students for fall semester. To enroll in the occupational studies degree program or any other program, apply online by visiting www.wiregrass.edu. The college will host a free application week, July 27-31, and will allow students to apply in-person or online for fall semester, university officials said.
Students who apply during that week will have their application fee waived. Wiregrass is preparing for face-to-face classes for fall semester; classes begin Aug. 18.
