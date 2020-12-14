VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is one of four colleges in Georgia that is piloting a new high school equivalency test called HiSET.
Wiregrass Tech now offers multiple options for achieving a high school equivalency diploma. Wiregrass Tech offers two computer-based testing pathways available through testing centers on three campuses with the GED or the HiSET exam, college officials said in a statement.
"Students enrolled in the free adult education program classes improve their reading, writing and math skills as well as learn how to speak English, and how to prepare for high school equivalency (HiSET and GED) tests," college officials said. "The classes are free and offered on all four Wiregrass college campuses located in Valdosta, Fitzgerald, Douglas and Sparks."
There are also satellite learning centers located in the 11 counties the college serves: Atkinson, Ben Hill (two locations), Berrien, Brooks, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes (four locations) and Wilcox.
Wiregrass Tech is an official GED and HiSET testing center.
"Both tests allow you to earn your high school equivalency credential. Both exams are computer-based formats and can be taken in-person," college officials said. "Test takers can take one subject at a time and tests can be taken in English or Spanish."
The HiSET includes five subject areas and the GED includes four. Both exams come with free test preparation through the college’s adult education department. The Wiregrass Testing Center offers both exams for adult education students or anyone who is seeking to take the exam. Testing centers are located on the Valdosta, Ben Hill-Irwin and Coffee campuses.
Wiregrass is accepting new students in the adult education program as well as online classes. For more information, visit www.wiregrass.edu/adulted or call (229) 333-2100. To inquire about taking one of the high school equivalency tests, contact the testing center at Wiregrass at testing@wiregrass.edu or call (229) 333-2100.
