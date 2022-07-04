VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is hosting a second Free Application Week, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, July 18-21, and online-only Friday, July 22.
Any new students who apply during the week of July 18 will have their application fee waived. Fall semester classes begin Aug. 16, college officials said in a statement.
In response to the growing demand for telecommunications and security professionals in the area, the college is expanding the program at the Cook County Workforce Development Center.
Students located in the southern region of the college’s 11-county service area can now take this program closer to their location, college officials said.
The 11-county service area includes Lowndes, Echols, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Berrien, Irwin, Atkinson, Coffee, Ben Hill and Wilcox.
"The college is also excited to expand the application to the transitions in nursing program to licensed paramedics," officials said. "This program prepares licensed health care professionals (practical nurses and paramedics) to work as a safe and competent registered nurse and complete the NCLEX-RN Exam."
The college’s RN program was recently named the number one program in the state for 2022, according to NursingProcess.org.
Wiregrass has more than 90 programs that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant. Information on fall semester, the HOPE Career Grant and Free Application Week can be found online at wiregrass.edu or by calling (229) 333-2100.
