VALDOSTA — For workers in many South Georgia communities who find themselves unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, assistance to attend college is available at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.
The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act is "designed to help job seekers access employment, education, training, and support services to succeed in the labor market and to match employers with the skilled workers they need to compete," college officials said in a statement.
WIOA offers financial support services with items such as tuition, books, uniforms, immunization and other required program costs specific to a chosen program. Programs covered under WIOA are specific to each Georgia region and can be accessed by visiting www.worksourcegaportal.com and search for Wiregrass under Training Providers.
“WIOA is a hand-up, not a hand out. Our participants have families, careers, are active duty or are returning to college for a career change. Our goal is to help students graduate and return to the workforce, quickly,” said Charmane Glenn, WIOA program director.
Eligibility is evaluated on length of time unemployed, receipt or exhaustion of unemployment insurance benefits and chosen program of study. Some additional requirements may apply.
To learn more about the WIOA and other financial assistance and scholarships available to attend college, visit Wiregrass’ website at www.wiregrass.edu. Wiregrass will be hosting Free Application Week March 22-26 for summer or fall semester admission. Summer classes will start May 19 and fall classes start Aug. 19. Admission requirements for summer and fall semester have been made easier due to COVID-19. ACCUPLACER/SAT/ACT scores are not required if not available for most programs, college officials said. Unofficial transcripts will be accepted for initial admission, official transcripts will be required by the first day of class. These new requirements can be found on the college’s website.
For more information visit Wiregrass.edu.
