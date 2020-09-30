Wiregrass nursing program tops in Ga.

VALDOSTA — The Wiregrass Georgia Technical College associate of science in nursing program has been named the number one program in Georgia, according to NursingProcess.org.
The college is ranked among other technical colleges and four-year colleges and universities, Wiregrass officials said in a statement.
The ranking was based on the students’ National Council Licensure Exam pass rates.
“Mainly, we have captured four broad areas, such as academic quality, NCLEX-RN exam performance, affordability and the overall reputation of a school,” according to the Nursing Process.org site.
The rankings and methodology can be found at https://www.nursingprocess.org/nursing-schools/georgia/#best-registered-nursing-programs.
Dr. Darlene Ridley, RN, MSN, CNE is the college director of nursing and has taught since the program began in January 2014 at Wiregrass Tech.
“Wiregrass students are prepared for the National Council Licensure Exam throughout the duration of the nursing program," she said. "Our goal is to not only prepare students to achieve success on the NCLEX, but perform as a competent and safe professional registered nurse. In order to achieve success, students are required to demonstrate competency in drug calculation, clinical skills, and on the HESI final exam each semester."
Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson said, “The RN program is one of the fastest growing programs at Wiregrass and with the addition of the LPN to RN Bridge program, that began this semester, I expect it to continue to grow. I am very proud of our students and our hardworking and dedicated Instructors for this recognition.”
The RN program is one of the competitive admissions programs at the college and welcomes new students each spring semester into the program.
Visit www.wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers.
