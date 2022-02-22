Wiregrass names scholarship recipients

VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation awarded multiple scholarships to help students complete their education and develop workforce skills.
Because of generous college supporters, eight students from the Valdosta Campus received scholarships to help pay for tuition, fees, books and supplies needed for their programs, college officials said in a statement. The scholarships were merit-based and applicants had to complete an application and provide letters of support.
The Valdosta Campus students awarded scholarships for spring semester are Hayden Davis, Precision Machining Technology, Nadeen Green and Ed Cone Scholarship; Daffenee James, Barbering, Devine Nine Scholarship; Aileen Jones, Practical Nursing, Farmers and Merchants Bank Scholarship; Brandi Gartman, Practical Nursing, Sidney and Sharon Morris Scholarship; R. B. Smith, Culinary Arts, Acree Memorial Scholarship; Latonya Johnson, Esthetics, Dan Hatfield Jr. Memorial Scholarship; Karagan Merritt, Design Media Production, Francis Lott/Douglas Lions Club Scholarship; and Cody Barnes, Paramedicine, Zeigler Memorial Scholarship.
Practical nursing student Brandi Gartman shared how appreciative she and her family are for the Sidney and Sharon Morris Scholarship she received named.
“This scholarship has helped me be able to return to college and help me finish my program,” Gartman said.
Anyone or any business that would like to support students through scholarships, contact Crissy Staley, Wiregrass executive director of fundraising. She can be reached at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu or by calling (229) 333-2124.
