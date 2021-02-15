VALDOSTA — Students at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College learned recently that their hard work is paying off.
"Thanks to the generous donation of friends and supporters of the college, ten students were awarded scholarships that will help pay for tuition, fees, books and/or supplies needed for their programs," college officials said in a statement.
Students receiving scholarships for spring semester are Don Brewer, Renasant Bank Scholarship (business management, Valdosta campus); Lydell Jackson, Kevin Acree Memorial Scholarship (culinary arts, Valdosta campus); Andrea Jacobsen, Farmers & Merchants Bank Scholarship (design and media production technology, Valdosta campus); Devin Schultz, Carrolyn Zeigler Scholarship (networking specialist, Valdosta campus); Victor Gonzalez, Marion Massee Scholarship (nursing, Valdosta campus); Michael Hendley, Coffey Memorial Scholarship (telecommunications and security, Ben Hill-Irwin campus); Donna Brown, Roger Crenshaw Memorial Scholarship (occupational studies, Ben Hill-Irwin campus); Jacquelyn Mitchell, Howard Jordan Scholarship (criminal justice, business technology, Coffee campus); Lindey Dobbins, Buck & Libby Anderson Scholarship (advanced patient care assistant, Ben Hill-Irwin campus); and Elizabeth Davis, Francis Lott Scholarship (surgical technology, Coffee campus).
The scholarships were merit based and applicants had to complete an application as well as provide letters of support, college officials said.
Andrea Jacobsen said she plans to use her scholarship money toward her tuition and fees. She works part-time and did not qualify for financial aid this semester. The scholarship will allow her to complete her program without having to worry about the cost. Jacobsen plans to graduate by the end of spring semester 2022 with an associate's of arts and sciences in design and media production technology with a concentration in graphic design.
Anyone wishing to support students through scholarships, contact Crissy Staley, executive director of fundraising. She can be reached at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu or by calling (229) 333-2124. Wiregrass is accepting new students for Spring Express Term classes. Students can enroll in core and/or online courses. Classes begin Feb. 18. Visit www.wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers.
