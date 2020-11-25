VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College honored Sidney Morris and his wife, Sharon, at a special renaming ceremony of Lowndes Hall to the Sidney and Sharon Morris Hall.
The renaming occurred with a topping-off ceremony for the new health sciences building, college officials said in a statement.
"Thanks to a generous donation to the college by the Morrises, the college honored them with the renaming of Lowndes Hall," college officials said. "The building houses the president’s suite and administrative offices, business and computer information systems programs, printing and graphics lab, esthetics classroom and lab, neuromuscular classroom and lab, early childhood classroom and the library."
Sidney Morris was a founding member of the Valdosta Technical Institute Foundation in 1988 and continues to serve as a Wiregrass Foundation South trustee. He has served Wiregrass students for more than 30 years. In 2018, the Technical College System of Georgia recognized Mr. Morris as the TCSG Volunteer of the Year.
The foundation supports students by providing scholarships, textbook assistance for students, support for Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership award nominees and finalist, equipment and supplies for programs, and program expansions.
The ceremony was held indoors due to the weather with guests adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.
Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson welcomed everyone including state legislators, local dignitaries and long-term supporters of the college including Dr. Ed and Rhonda Mark, whose names will be on the new health sciences building.
Other speakers included Stacy Bush, Wiregrass Foundation chairman, a special benediction by Rabbi Mosha Elbaz of Temple Israel, Tim Golden, Georgia Department of Transportation chairman), Ben Copeland, TCSG board member) and Commissioner Greg Dozier, TCSG.
“In the 32 years I’ve served on the foundation, I’ve seen this technical college change a lot of people’s lives and we take great pride in seeing Wiregrass graduates throughout our community," Morris said. "As a member of the foundation board, I’ve asked more than a few friends for favors for Wiregrass and I asked a huge donation of my friends Dr. Ed and Rhonda Mark, and they willingly responded which guided Sharon and me to donate to Wiregrass. We put our money where our mouth is.”
Morris said he and Sharon look forward to being neighbors with the Marks for many years to come, as the new health sciences building is being built next to Sidney and Sharon Morris Hall.
“Wiregrass appreciates Sidney and Sharon Morris for what they mean to our college and community. They require us to imagine bigger and to think better, and to embrace the ‘what ifs,’” Anderson said.
Due to the event being held indoors, a portrait of the building with the new signage was presented to Sidney and Sharon Morris. Prior to entering the building, guests were able to sign the beam for the topping-off ceremony for the new health sciences building, college officials said. The beam was on display prior to the ceremony for college students and employees to sign along with members of the health care field and graduates.
Anderson said the health sciences building is slated to open spring 2022. The high-tech building will have 96,100 gross square feet and provide much needed up-to-date classroom and lab space for the college.
Anderson thanked the Marks for their generous donation and the college will officially name the building the Edward and Rhonda Mark Health Sciences Building at the grand opening.
She thanked South Georgia Medical Center for its support of the college’s health sciences programs and for helping with a donation in support of the college’s new LPN to RN Bridge program that is housed on the Valdosta campus. Their donation will provide superior equipment in the new building for many years to come, college officials said.
Anyone interested in donating to the college in any program can contact Crissy Staley, Wiregrass executive director for fundraising, (229) 333-2124 or email Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu. To learn more about Wiregrass health science programs, visit the college website at Wiregrass.edu. The college is accepting applications for spring semester; classes begin Jan. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.