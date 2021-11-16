VALDOSTA — The Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Practical Nursing program has received program accreditation by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.
The program is one of the college’s most popular programs and is offered on the Valdosta, Ben Hill-Irwin and Coffee campuses, college officials said in a statement. Students go through a competitive admissions process to enter the two-year program.
The program includes both classroom and supervised clinical experiences including patient care. The latest job placement rate for the LPN program is 98.5%.
The purpose of ACEN is to provide specialized accreditation for programs of nursing education, both postsecondary and higher degree, which offer either a certificate, a diploma or a recognized professional degree, college officials said.
Accreditation is a faculty-driven process and assists in the further improvement of the college’s program in terms of resources, processes and results.
The monitoring of diploma offerings is tied closely to state examination and licensing rules and the oversight of preparation for work in the profession.
“Having the program officially accredited helps employers hiring Wiregrass’ LPN graduates know they are hiring an employee whose education standard is at its best,” said Stevan Van Hook, dean for academic affairs in health sciences.
The initial process began in November 2019 and will be re-evaluated in the spring of 2026.
“Wiregrass is very proud of this program and the hard work the instructors and administrators have put into this process. In August, the program was recognized for being ranked No. 7 in the state by PracticalNursing.org,” Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements said.
The program on the Ben Hill-Irwin campus accepts new students for fall semester, the Coffee campus accepts new students each spring semester and the Valdosta campus accepts new students in fall and summer semesters.
All of the college’s health science programs on the Valdosta campus will be starting spring semester 2022 in the new Dr. Edward and Rhonda Marks Health Science Building. The LPN program qualifies for the HOPE Career Grant.
Students that qualify for the grant could have additional monies to help pay for their college tuition, fees and books, college officials said.
Wiregrass is now accepting new students for spring semester that will begin Jan. 10.
To learn more about this program and others, visit Wiregrass.edu.
