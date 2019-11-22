VALDOSTA — Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson has announced the college’s practical nursing program has been ranked fifth in the state, according to the Nursing Process.org website.
According to Nursing Process.org, there is expected to be almost 1,000 new job openings for practical nurses across the state each year. The website is designed to help people interested in the field to choose the best practical nursing programs in the state.
“We are so proud of our LPN program being recognized as one of the top five in the state by Nursing Process.org," Jackie Spriggs, dean for academic affairs for Allied Health, said. "Under the direction of Ms. Stevan Van Hook and with the hard work of our dedicated faculty, the program enables students to graduate highly capable of obtaining licensure and enter nursing jobs as competent entry level health providers. The LPN program is a rigorous one that requires students to undergo competitive entry. Once accepted into the program students are required to complete approximately 680 hours of classroom/didactic education and also complete 485 hours of clinical practice. This program has a long history of excellence and continues to produce quality nurses.”
The practical nursing program is offered on the Valdosta, Coffee and Ben Hill-Irwin campuses. The program is a diploma program that prepares students to be able to sit for the NCLEX-PN test to become certificated, college officials said.
The program is approved by the Georgia Board of Examiners of Licensed Practical Nurses. Students who qualify for the HOPE Grant, and are accepted into the LPN program, could qualify for additional grant monies through the HOPE Career Grant leaving students paying little or no out-of-pocket cost for college, college officials said.
Spring semester classes start Jan. 8. To learn more about the program and other programs Wiregrass offers, visit wiregrass.edu.
