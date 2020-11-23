VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College students can take advantage of Core Complete and plan their schedule a year or more in advance.
The program is open to all Wiregrass students including dual-enrollment students looking to complete general degree level core requirements, college officials said in a statement.
“At Wiregrass, we are always looking for ways to offer classes in a format that will accommodate all of our students. This need to accommodate has never been more true especially during the COVID pandemic. The new Core Complete classes are another example of our efforts,” said DeAnnia Clements, Wiregrass vice president for academic affairs. “Core Complete will allow our students to fast track their general education courses so that they can reach their goals faster.
"This is great for students who are completing one of our many degree programs or those who are planning to transfer to another college. These courses are part of the core agreement between the Technical College System of Georgia and University System of Georgia which means they are accepted at any of the colleges or universities in Georgia under these two systems as well as most accredited by SACSCOC.”
Many Wiregrass dual-enrollment students complete their core work while in high school to help save their parents’ money, college officials said.
“We are so excited to offer our degree level academic core in this new quarter-like format. High school students can now use their 30 dual-enrollment state funded credit hours to complete the majority of the required degree level core for areas A through E under most degree programs offered by the TCSG and USG Core at Wiregrass in a format that allows them to progress faster," said Brooke Jaramillo, Wiregrass executive director for high school services. "Wiregrass offers so many wonderful dual-enrollment opportunities, and Core Complete is another exciting way for our students to get ahead.”
The college is starting the Core Complete scheduling program on the Valdosta campus and will add it to the other three campuses in the future.
Spring Session 1 is eight weeks and runs Jan. 11 through March 8. Session 2 is also eight weeks and runs March 9 through May 6. Wiregrass is accepting new students for spring semester 2021. Classes begin Jan. 11 and applicants can apply in person at any of the four campuses or online by visiting the college website at Wiregrass.edu.
For more information or to learn more about other programs offered, applicants are encouraged to contact the admissions staff at Wiregrass or email admissions@wiregrass.edu. For dual-enrollment students, contact High School Services at highschoolservices@wiregrass.edu.
