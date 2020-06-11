Wiregrass instructors make protective shields

VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College instructors have used their program expertise and skills to design and manufacture protective shields for the college.
The college announced a soft-reopening by appointment only for specific departments to be able to meet with students starting this month.
For the safety of students and Wiregrass staff, the college attempted to purchase office shield guards prior to June 1 and learned the protective shields were backordered due to such high demand, college officials said in a released statement.
The college’s slogan for fall semester enrollment is, “Be part of the solution.”
"That’s exactly what Wiregrass instructors are doing," college officials said.
Protective guards have been designed and manufactured by the technical and industrial instructors team under the guidance of Wiregrass Tech President Dr. Tina K. Anderson.
“I am always proud to be part of such a talented and skilled team of instructors,” said Joe Sumner, Wiregrass Tech associate vice president of program development. “By relying on their technical expertise and engineering skills, we are able to solve real-world problems that benefit our students, our institution and our community members.”
The instructors plan to produce approximately 75 for individual Wiregrass team members for their offices, and approximately 20 larger models for various areas such as the welcome centers, libraries, book stores and admissions offices on all four campuses.
College officials said they would be happy to share the design plans with anyone who may be interested.
The reopening is by appointment only with the following departments: admissions, financial aid, testing, WIOA, military and veteran services, registrar and the Advising and Retention Center (ARC).
Wiregrass officials ask the public to make appointments prior to coming to the campus, and call the number provided in a confirmation email sent prior to an appointment.
"The college is seeking to provide the highest safety measures for guests as well as employees," college officials said. "Guests will be greeted at the door by an employee and escorted to an office pre-sanitized for the appointment."
All guests are asked to wear a mask before entering the building. One person per appointment; no visitors will be allowed with the guests. All offices will be properly sanitized before and after each appointment.
Wiregrass is gearing up for fall semester. The college’s response to COVID-19 has led to increased technology access on all campuses, enhanced safety measures for face-to-face labs and training on all campuses, as well as increased virtual processes to make applying and registering easy, college officials said.
The college is accepting unofficial transcripts for initial admissions. Official documents will not be due until the first day of class, and students do not have to submit test scores if unavailable. Other methods for placement will be used.
The college will host a virtual free application week June 15-19. Apply online by visiting www.Wiregrass.edu during that week and the application fee will be waived. Many financial aid options are available including Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act for displaced workers, and HOPE career grant.
