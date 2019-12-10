Wiregrass inducts new honor students

VALDOSTA — Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson has announced the fall semester National Technical Honor Society members.
The criteria to be a member of NTHS is to have a cumulative grade point average of 3.66 or better and be nominated by their instructor based on work ethics and leadership qualities, college officials said.
Inducted students are Mary Ann Eason, health information management technology; Shannon Fleener and Sarah Martin, accounting technology; Jamal Clements and Jacquelyn Mallard, auto collision repair; Sherina Foster, business management; Rhea Armentrout, Sheena Crosby, Karena Green, Ashley Lynch and Tracy Smith, cosmetology; Shaneka Little, early childcare and education; Alvin Payton Jr., environmental horticulture; Austin Gittins, game development; Mary McCall, opticianry; William Smith, paramedicine; Rose Sysskind, practical nursing; Joseph Lucarino and Sabrina Sicoli, radiology.
Alison Watkins, area director for academic affairs, is the NTHS advisor.
To learn more about all of the student organizations, visit wiregrass.edu. The college is accepting new students for spring semester, classes start Jan. 8.
