Wiregrass hosts virtual graduation

VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College found a way to honor its Class of 2020 graduates despite the pandemic.
Though they could not walk across a physical stage, the spring and summer grads were recognized virtually through an online ceremony held Thursday on the college’s Facebook Live.
The comment section was filled with congratulatory remarks and celebratory emojis.
Dr. Tina Anderson, college president, opened the ceremony and was followed by a graduate address from Dr. Alvin Payton Jr., a horticulture graduate and Wiregrass retiree.
“We’re facing something not seen in our lifetime, from the coronavirus pandemic which led to schools closing, record unemployment levels, economic decline and now our virtual graduation,” he said.
“We are also facing great social and consciousness unrest in our cities, in our communities, in our counties, in our state – and yes, in our country.”
He said these issues should be addressed with conversations and asked graduates to use their degrees to assist others in being successful.
He concluded his brief speech noting that enduring the pandemic is not the end but the beginning for the Class of 2020.
“You can accomplish anything you want if you’re willing to make the required sacrifices,” Payton said.
Kelly Peacock, executive director of adult education services, presented the general education development diplomas.
DeAnnia Clements, executive vice president for academic affairs, presented the Allied Health and Professional Services grad candidates for Anderson’s conferral.
Charles Shelton, instructor and collegiate fellowship adviser, closed the ceremony with a benediction.
