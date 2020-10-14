VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Foundation North hosts its first-ever online reverse raffle.
The college’s annual “Corks and Forks” event was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is being replaced with "a fun and exciting way to support students attending Wiregrass Georgia Technical College," college officials said in a statement.
The Wiregrass Foundation board invites people to participate in the Clicks and Picks Reverse Raffle for a chance to win up to $5,000 without leaving home, college officials said.
A total of 150 tickets will be sold and all of them have a chance at winning a prize. During the week of Nov. 16, 30 tickets will be drawn, and winners will receive prizes. The daily drawings will be held at 11 a.m. and will be live-streamed on the Wiregrass Facebook event page.
In addition to the $5,000 grand prize, the second-place prize is a half-day hunt at the Langwood Plantation. The third-place prize is a four-day and three-night stay in Apalachicola, Fla. The second- and third-place prizes will be drawn directly before the grand prize is drawn on the last day of the raffle.
Other prizes include a $100 prize each day of the raffle, a Steel’s Jewelry gift card, Valdosta Main Street Downtown Dollars, a 306 North gift card, a Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering gift card and a Covington’s gift card.
To purchase a ticket or for more information, contact Crissy Staley, executive director for fundraising, (229) 333-2124 or crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.
