VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College hosts the 2019 Employers In The Know business seminar, Region 11, Oct. 9, at Brooks Hall at the college.
The event focuses on Lowndes, Coffee, Tift, Ware and surrounding counties, college officials said.
The event is scheduled to last 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., with registration and networking, 8 a.m.
The program has been approved for 5.25 SHRM-CP or SHRM SCP professional development credits, college officials said
Presenters include Mark Butler, Georgia Labor commissioner; Scott Hilton, executive director, Georgia's First Commission; GeorgiaBEST@Work, with Wayne Mack, Georgia Department of Labor; Labor Law Update with W. Jonathan Martin II, partner, Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete LLP, Patricia Anne Upson, partner, Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete LLP; Sexual Harassment Awareness and Prevention with Althea Barnette, Georgia Department of Labor; Unemployment Insurance Best Practices with Racquel Robinson and Crystal Singleton, Georgia Department of Labor, college officials said.
"This annual event is designed to provide managers, human resources professionals, business owners and supervisors seeking guidance and tips for handling management, compliance and operational effectiveness challenges within the legal climate affecting the 2019 workplace," college officials said.
"Meet and hear from Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler as he shares valuable information on current Georgia Department of Labor initiatives and programs. Get information from labor law experts to help plan your business policies and actions during this complex legal and regulatory business environment.
"Learn about new and amended regulations and legislation, how to avoid workplace investigations, and other legal hot topics."
The Georgia Employer Committee is dedicated to enhancing the employment-related services provided by the Georgia Department of Labor and to facilitate communication and cooperation towards maintaining a strong partnership between the Department of Labor and the business community of Georgia, college officials said.
State and local committees have been recognized on a national and international level as being one of the best partnerships between government and private business. Employer committees put a fresh spin on the best local resources that government has to offer.
Early bird registration for the summit is $40 up to three weeks before the date of the event, organizers said; $50 regular rate for the three weeks prior to the event, $60 for on-site registration the day of the event, with a 10 percent discount for groups of six or more based on the time of registration.
To register, visit http://gadolsummits.com/
More questions: Contact Wanda Roe, business services recruiter, Georgia Department of Labor Business Services Unit, wanda.roe@gdol.ga.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.