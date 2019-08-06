Wiregrass graduates win tradesman award

VALDOSTA — Recent and soon-to-be graduates from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College were recognized by Whitehead Industrial Hardware of Valdosta with a special tradesman award.
Graduates received a plaque along with a $250 credit to purchase tools for their new jobs, college officials said.
"It's a great honor to have the opportunity to present each of these four deserving individuals with the Whitehead Distinguished Tradesman Award,” said Jonathan Miller, Whitehead Industrial Hardware principal. “All of us here at Whitehead salute the modern tradesman and believe in the importance of recognizing the hard work and success of these students. Skilled labor is a critical component in the attraction of new industry to our region. As a community, we must advocate and support the careers of these commendable graduates."
The Wiregrass graduates recognized were: Ariel Adams (Coffee campus, welding), nominating instructor Mike Day; Mark Musslewhite (Ben Hill-Irwin campus, welding), nominating instructor Terry Johnson; Cody Peeples (Valdosta campus, welding technology), nominating instructor Wally Rewis; Dillan Gray (Coffee campus, industrial systems technology), nominating instructor Phillip Taylor; and Megan Wolfe (Valdosta campus, automotive technology), nominating instructor Toby Heard.
The award recipients have access to trained employees at Whitehead who are familiar with their industry and the tools needed.
“Wiregrass appreciates our friends at Whitehead for impacting the lives of our graduates who are now equipped to impact the economy of our local communities,” said Dr. Tina K. Anderson, Wiregrass president.
Those interested in learning how to enroll in one of Wiregrass’ technical and industrial programs, visit wiregrass.edu. The college is accepting new students for the fall semester; classes start Aug. 14.
For ways a business or industry can partner with Wiregrass, contact Crissy Staley, Wiregrass executive director of fundraising, by calling (229) 333-2124, or by email at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.
