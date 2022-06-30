Wiregrass grads receive Tradesman Award

VALDOSTA — Whitehead Industrial Hardware has awarded Wiregrass students preparing to graduate with the tools needed to go to work.
Recipients of the Whitehead Distinguished Tradesman Award received a plaque and a $250 credit to purchase tools for their new careers, college officials said in a statement.
"It's a great honor to have the opportunity to present each of these deserving individuals with the Whitehead Distinguished Tradesman Award,” said Jonathan Miller, Whitehead Industrial Hardware principal. “All of us here at Whitehead salute the modern tradesman and believe in the importance of recognizing the hard work and success of these students. Skilled labor is a critical component in the attraction of new industry to our region. As a community, we must advocate and support the careers of these commendable graduates."
Wiregrass graduates recognized are:
– Eric Arroyo, mechatronics technology, Valdosta campus; nominated by Joshua Whittington, assistant dean for academic affairs (technical and industrial department) and mechatronics instructor.
– Johnathan Wilson, mechatronics technology, Valdosta campus; nominated by Whittington.
– Joseph Durrah, mechatronics technology, Valdosta campus; nominated by Drew Vickers, electrical/industrial systems technology program coordinator.
– Denton Broadway, welding and joining technology, Valdosta campus; nominated by Wally Rewis, welding instructor.
The award recipients have access to trained employees at Whitehead who are familiar with their industry and the tools needed for their new careers, college officials said.
“Wiregrass students and graduates have been benefiting from our partnership with Whitehead for three years now. Their support of our graduates by equipping them for their careers will, in turn, impact the economy of our local communities,” said DeAnnia Clements, Wiregrass president.
To date, the Whitehead and the Miller family have awarded more than $5,000 to Wiregrass graduates since the inception of the program.
People interested in learning how to enroll in one of Wiregrass’ technical and industrial programs can visit wiregrass.edu. The college is accepting students for fall semester; classes start Aug. 16. To find out how a business or industry can partner with Wiregrass, contact Crissy Staley, Wiregrass executive director of fundraising, by calling (229) 333-2124, or by emailing crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.
