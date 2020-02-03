Wiregrass grad works on nursing degree

VALDOSTA — Sara Pleasants Burdette has a caring spirit that changes lives.
A Wiregrass Georgia Technical College graduate, Burdette is pursuing her nurse practitioner degree, college officials said. She was among the associate of science in nursing (RN) students at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College who helped the college earn the number one status in the state last year, according to Registered Nursing.org.
After graduating with her associate in science degree in nursing (RN) from Wiregrass in May 2018, she successfully passed her state boards the following month and started work as an RN in July 2018, college officials said.
After Wiregrass, she started her nursing career at the Medical Center of Central Georgia – Navicent Health in Macon in the surgical-trauma intensive care unit.
“I’m still working in this unit. With the hospital being a Level 1 trauma Center, as well as a magnet-designated, and teaching hospital – I have learned so much here and continue to learn every day,” Burdette said.
She said Wiregrass’ RN program prepared her for the job by giving her a solid foundation in nursing knowledge and skills to build upon as she entered the workforce.
“After completing the program at Wiregrass, I felt well-prepared to sit for the nursing state board exam,” Burdette said. “The Wiregrass nursing instructors always went above and beyond to ensure that their students were knowledgeable and clinically competent. I always felt encouraged by my instructors and I am thankful for all the time and energy they put into helping me and my classmates succeed.”
Dr. Darlene Ridley, Wiregrass director of ASN program, said Burdette “was one of those hard-working, dedicated students who completed all assignments with ease and accuracy, and never complained. She made it look easy.”
Her passion for nursing has grown since being in field and has led her to pursue her nurse practitioner degree, college officials said.
She said she feels she would have the ability to reach and care for a larger number of patients as a nurse practitioner. As an ICU nurse, the patient ratio is 1:2, meaning she’s only able to care for two patients at a time as a bedside nurse.
“With my nurse practitioner, I will have the honor and ability to reach a larger population by contributing to their medical plan of care, treatments and therapies,” she said.
She is enrolled at Walden University where she will complete her master’s degree to become an adult acute care nurse practitioner – MSN.
When Burdette enrolled at Wiregrass, she had already earned a bachelor’s degree. The master’s program will take her two and half years to complete. Future career goals are to work at a large teaching-style hospital where she can learn to implement her classroom knowledge in a clinical setting that allows her to gain skills and confidence as a practitioner.
When asked what kind of advice she would give anyone considering a career in nursing or the health-care field, she said, “Nursing is a beautiful profession for so many reasons. It’s both an art and a science.”
She said she feels there are so many positives being a nurse, including always being able to find a job. In addition to job security, there is a wide range of nursing areas that can be a fit for many different personality types – the possibilities are endless, college officials said.
She shared some advice for people entering any kind of health-care field: it just takes dedication to learning and a genuine compassion for others to be successful. Learning doesn’t end when you graduate; healthcare and nursing is ever-changing and requires nurses to be dedicated to being lifelong learners.
