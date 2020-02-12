Wiregrass grad opens Atlanta restaurant

VALDOSTA — Xavier Thomas' passion for cooking began as a child in the kitchen with his grandmother; that passion and leap of faith led him to move his family from Valdosta to Atlanta to pursue his passion.
Thomas is a graduate of Wiregrass Technical College's culinary arts program, the owner of The Fusion Chefs Eatery located in Fayetteville near Atlanta.
After graduating from Wiregrass in July 2017, he started a private catering business in Valdosta while working full-time with a local corporation.
“My wife and I had been talking about moving back to Atlanta, a larger city with more opportunities and made that jump in May 2018,” Thomas said in a statement.
After moving to Atlanta, he was a chef with Fox Films and several other production companies. According to a press release, Thomas helped cater for multiple TV series including "The Residency," "Jumanji II" and "Doom Patrol.”
During his time in Atlanta, he met several celebrities, the release said. With the experience he was gaining and new contacts, Thomas decided to take one more leap of faith.
In April 2019, he opened The Fusions Chefs Eatery. The restaurant is a unique eatery that specializes in preparing different cuisines from all over the world, according to a release.
They serve a variety of menu options such as gourmet whole wings, Greek gyros, Hibachi style bowls, Keto friendly, vegan bowls and more, the release states.
One of his biggest supporters and frequent customers is Lee Haney, former IFBB professional bodybuilder and eight-time Mr. Olympia. The restaurant has also delivered to famous hip-hop artist Rick Ross, former NBA basketball players, film makers and more.
Starting in February, the restaurant has secured a catering contact with a famous and well-known executive producer in Atlanta.
Thomas credits Mitchell Pitts, a Wiregrass culinary arts instructor, for having a huge impact on his culinary arts career and attributes his teaching and mentorship to the reason he was able to finish the program, the release states.
“Chef Pitts helped me to put things into perspective. He helped me think beyond the classroom and how to approach the culinary arts industry after graduation,” Thomas said in the release.
“I feel (it is) because of the culinary arts instructors who took a personal interest in the success of their students (as) the reason why I’ve been able to accomplish what I’ve done.”
According to the release, Thomas advises anyone with a passion for cooking and considering a career in culinary arts to find a mentor with experience in the industry and who has the same passion.
He offered his key for success: "(put) God first and always seek Him for guidance and direction.
Thomas feels having a strong support system that encouraged and cheered him on every step of the journey has helped him. He surrounds himself with people who are smarter than him; this keeps him humble and causes him to always strive to be greater, the release states.
“Just do it. If you continue to do the same things, you’ll continue to get the same results," Thomas said in the release. "Things won’t always fall in your lap. You have to make some mistakes and stumble, but you learn from those mistakes and become a better you.”
Wiregrass offers culinary arts as an associates of science degree and diploma. There are also several certificate programs offered: food production worker, catering specialist and prep cook.
The program has a job placement rate of 100% and accepts new students any semester. Wiregrass will be accepting new students for summer semester during Free Application Week, March 23-27. The summer semester classes will begin May 28. For more information about this program, visit wiregrass.edu.
