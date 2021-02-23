Wiregrass grad lives his vision

VALDOSTA — American businessman and author Robert Kiyosaki has been credited with saying, “Sight is what you see with your eyes, vision is what you see with your mind.”
The quote connects with the story of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College graduate James Vu, college officials sauid.
Vu is the optical manager at Southern Eye Center in Valdosta and is a graduate of the opticianry program at Wiregrass Tech. He graduated with a diploma in 2014 and recently with an associate's degree from Wiregrass.
His job not only allows him to help others with proper eyewear to see, but also helps current Wiregrass students with their career vision, college officials said.
Vu has been an adjunct instructor for the program and currently serves on the advisory committee.
"He is able to provide great insight from a student, employer and educational point of view," college officials said.
“I can advise the college on new ideas and eyeglass trends as well as help students to prepare for interviews with potential employers and how to be proficient at their career,” Vu said.
He has touched lives of others through mission trips to Mexico with his practice where he was able to fit eyeglasses for those in need.
As an optician, Vu is able to design, fit and dispense eyeglass lenses to correct a patient’s vision, determining what a patient would need based on the type of work and lifestyles.
"Giving personalized attention to patient’s eye care is an essential part of what an optician does including troubleshooting any problems," college officials said.
Wiregrass offers opticianry as a degree or diploma program as well as an eyewear dispensing specialist certificate. The last graduating class had 100% of the students pass national certification exams before they graduated. The program boasts a 100% job placement rate.
“I feel the most important preparation from Wiregrass for me was the hands-on training I received,” Vu said. “Not just in the classrooms but also my internship through Wiregrass’ established relationships with community businesses.”
The program accepts new students each fall semester. To learn more about the program and other health services programs visit Wiregrass.edu.
