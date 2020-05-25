Wiregrass grad cares for virus patients

VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and clinical sites, including South Georgia Medical Center, prepared one student for dealing with the coronavirus.
Lauren Clark of Valdosta knew even as a little girl she wanted to become a nurse, and honestly didn’t see herself being anything else, college officials said in a statement.
After graduating from Victory Christian School in Valdosta, Clark enrolled at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and began work on her core classes for Allied Health. At the time she enrolled at Wiregrass, her plans were to complete her core and then apply to another college to pursue her associate of science of nursing.
Clark’s college transfer plans changed when she learned that Wiregrass would be offering an associate of science in nursing degree just at the perfect time.
“I heard about the Wiregrass nursing program that was starting the semester after I finished my core, and decided to try it since it was closer to home,” Clark said. “I’m so glad I did. I also wanted an ASN degree, as opposed to BSN, initially because I knew that an ASN was more hands-on experience and that would be priceless going into my field.”
Clark credits her instructors at Wiregrass for preparing her for her job as a nurse at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. Hall County was ranked fifth in Georgia for highest cases of coronavirus virus at the time of this story, college officials said.
“I could not have made it through without the instructors,” Clark said. "They were tough because they cared and wanted us to be safe and competent nurses when we entered the nursing field. In clinical rotations, they were always seeking out something for us to do, or help with, because they knew that was the best way for us to learn. And it paid off in the end.”
Clark said being in nursing school is hard, and being a nurse is hard, but the rewards of knowing you are making a difference in someone’s life is worth it.
“You will have some of your best and worst days as a nurse, but every bit of it is worth it. From seeing a one-pound preemie go home after months in the NICU, to holding a mother’s hand and crying with her as she holds her baby for the first and last time," she said. "It is truly an honor to be there for people during the best and worst times of their life."
Her life has changed since graduating from Wiregrass Tech back in 2015. She has married and moved to Gainesville, and now has a 5-month-old baby girl who is the light of their life.
“I am thankful to be a Wiregrass ASN graduate and taking care of the tiniest patients during this time,” Clark said.
Wiregrass is accepting new students for fall semester. Classes will begin Aug. 18. The week of June 15-18 the college will host a free application week. People who apply online will have their application fee waived.
Funds are available for displaced workers to attend college through the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act. The WIOA is designed to help job seekers access employment, education, training and support services to succeed in the labor market, and to match employers with the skilled workers they need to compete.
WIOA offers financial support services with items such as tuition, books, uniforms, immunization and other required program costs specific to your chosen program, college officials said.
Programs covered by WIOA are specific to each Georgia region and can be access by visiting www.worksourcegaportal.com and search for Wiregrass under Training Providers. The WIOA has recently received state funds to help provide opportunity for more displaced workers to return to college.
For more information about Summer Express, or to apply, visit www.wiregrass.edu.
