VALDOSTA — After a successful raffle last year, the Wiregrass Foundation board hosts its Second Online Reverse Raffle the week of Nov. 15 for a chance to win $5,000.
“You do not even have to leave your house to play or win,” Wiregrass Foundation Chairman Stacy Bush said.
A total of 150 tickets will be sold with a chance to win prizes daily, college officials said in a statement. The cost of a ticket is $100 and benefits go directly to the Wiregrass Foundation.
During the week of Nov. 15, 30 tickets will be drawn and all winners will receive prizes. The daily drawings will be live-streamed on the Wiregrass Facebook event page at 11 a.m. each day, college officials said.
In addition to the grand prize of $5,000, the second-place prize is a three-night and four-day stay in Apalachicola, Florida.
The third-place prize is a $1,000 Steel’s Jewelry shopping spree.
The second- and third-place prizes will be drawn directly before the grand prize on the last day of the raffle.
Other prizes include a $100 prize each day of the raffle, Valdosta Main Street Downtown Dollars, a Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering gift card and a Covington’s gift card. Steve and Cheryl Sumner of Ray City were the grand-prize winners last year.
To purchase a ticket or for more information, contact Crissy Staley, executive director for fundraising, (229) 333-2124 or crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu.
