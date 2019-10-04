Wiregrass, Fort Valley sign agreement

VALDOSTA — In an effort to streamline educational opportunities, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and Fort Valley State University have signed an articulation agreement.
Wiregrass graduates who have earned an associate of science in general studies can continue their education by transferring to FVSU to earn a bachelor’s degree, college officials said.
The agreement will allow graduates of Wiregrass’ associate of science in general studies to transfer the entire program to Fort Valley State University. Fort Valley State University is ranked No. 1 in the state for public historically black college and universities in Georgia, college officials said.
“Wiregrass is excited about this new opportunity with Fort Valley State,” Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson said. “This will allow Wiregrass students from the general studies degree program to continue their education in one of Georgia’s finest HBCU institutions to continue their education.”
The associate of science degree in general studies is offered on the Valdosta, Ben Hill-Irwin and Coffee campuses beginning spring semester 2020.
"The purpose of the degree is to prepare students who are seeking a four-year degree or careers in multiple fields of studies," college officials said.
Wiregrass will host a free application week on all four campuses the week of Nov. 4-8. This will be for spring semester enrollment; classes start Jan, 8.
For more information about the articulation agreement and the general studies associate of science degree, visit www.wiregrass.edu.
