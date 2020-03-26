VALDOSTA — Due to the continued health issues and concerns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is extending its decision to provide all classes in a distance education format until April 13.
All academic and adult education classes will continue using a variety of electronic delivery methods during this time. The college campuses will remain closed to the public during this time, college officials said.
"We will continue to monitor ongoing developments and respond accordingly," college officials said in a statement. "The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff is always our primary concern."
Updates can be found at the college’s website www.wiregrass.edu.
What Students Need to Know Now:
• Academic classes will continue in an online/distance education format until April 13.
• Faculty will continue sending out instructions for completing coursework via several avenues. Students should continue to check their Wiregrass student email and their Wiregrass Blackboard account daily for instructions from their instructor on exactly how their coursework will be delivered and completed during this time.
• High school students taking Wiregrass dual enrollment classes at high high school, look for additional instructions from high school and check Blackboard and Wiregrass email for updated instructions from Wiregrass instructors and high school coordinator.
• All questions should be sent to instructor for assistance.
• Continue to monitor the Wiregrass website, social media accounts and Wiregrass student email for updates. FAQs have been posted on the website to many questions as wells a quick reference directory for department emails.
"Most importantly, be safe, be healthy and take care of yourself and your families," college officials said.
