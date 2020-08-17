VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is expanding its video production program to create a new program, design and media production technology.
The program combines interests in graphic design and video design into one program, college officials said in a statement.
The new offering begins fall semester. The program is offered as an associate's degree where students can choose from two specialization tracks: graphic design and prepress, and video and film production.
The program is offered as a diploma with several imbedded technical certificates of credit, college officials said. Students enrolled in the diploma program will be able to complete the program in four semesters and the degree in five semesters, they said.
"There is a growing demand in South Georgia for both graphic designers and video production and a plus when the applicants have experience in both areas," college officials said. "With marketing and advertising for businesses and corporations, a lot of advertising is going digital with video components. This degree or diploma would make graduates ready to be the answer for those needs in their communities.
"This program is offered as a hybrid program meaning some courses and content will be online and some face-to-face required."
Wiregrass is accepting new students for fall semester. Classes begin Aug. 18.
For people who may miss those deadlines, the college is accepting new students for Fall Semester Express term, with classes starting Sept. 23.
To learn more about the design and media production program, visit www.wiregrass.edu.
