VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College recently signed an articulation agreement with DeVry University.
The agreement is a cooperative relationship to better serve students and to facilitate a seamless transfer process from Wiregrass to DeVry.
Through the agreement, Wiregrass Tech students who earn a qualifying associate degree will have their credit hours transferred into select bachelor’s degree programs at DeVry, college officials said in a statement.
Benefits of this agreement for Wiregrass students who have met the qualifying admission requirements will have a waived application fee to apply for admissions at DeVry University and will automatically be considered for the Future-Ready Transfer Scholarship.
“When we work together, we do great things," Wiregrass Tech President DeAnnia Clements said. "I see this as a great opportunity for Wiregrass graduates to continue in areas they can grow. With the option to take classes online, this allows our graduates to continue working while furthering their education.”
Dr. Abel Okagbare, Ph.D., regional dean of campus and university partnerships at DeVry University, added, “DeVry is proud to partner with Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, as it demonstrates the desire for both schools to close society’s opportunity gap and come together to create a seamless pathway for Wiregrass graduates who are seeking to further their education.”
To review the articulation agreement between the two colleges, visit Wiregrass.edu.
