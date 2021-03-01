VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has been designated a Military Friendly School Gold Award recipient in the small community college category for having outstanding programs and support for our nation’s veterans and their families.
Victory Media, originator of the family of Military Friendly employment, entrepreneurship and education resources for veterans and their families, published its special awards for 2021-22 Military Friendly schools at www.militaryfriendly.com.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly school designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school, college officials said in a statement. Wiregrass was one of two small community colleges in Georgia recognized with this distinction level.
Wiregrass offers opportunities to take credit and non-credit classes through an office located at Moody Air Force Base. Active-duty, veterans and their dependents can use the offerings and services at the base or may choose to attend one of the college’s other campuses.
Wiregrass has a partnership with the Community College of the Air Force to provide five CCAF-required general education courses. The courses are offered in rotation in a hybrid format at the base in a program called the FAST Track program.
The courses are set up so students can finish the courses in two semesters. The college also coordinates the National Testing Center located on base providing a variety of testing services including CLEP, DANTES and Pearson Vue required for placement, academia and certifications. The testing center has been nationally recognized annually for its exemplary service to military members at Moody AFB.
“It is awesome to be awarded for hard work but it is a true honor to help those who have served, are serving, and their families reach their educational goals,” said Tabora Temple, Wiregrass military and veterans services director.
Temple serves as advisor for the college’s student veterans population regardless of VA education benefit usage and conducts monthly meetings to ensure they receive the most up-to-date information. Topics covered at the meetings include VA updates, scholarship opportunities and support activities.
During the past year, military and veteran services have added a new semester orientation for veterans and mental health first aid services. Wiregrass has partnered with the Veteran Center, Disabled American Veterans, Coastal Plains and 90 Works to provide more services for the college’s veterans and military families, college officials said.
The Wiregrass student organization provides an avenue for veterans and military members to seek assistance from others with a common background, become involved in college life and give back to the community through various community service projects.
For more information about the Fast Track program and other offerings, contact Temple, (229) 333-2100, ext. 3001, or tabora.temple@wiregrass.edu, or Marcia Lorden, satellite services coordinator, (229) 253-9571, or Marcia.lorden@wiregrass.edu. Information can also be found about veterans services at Wiregrass at wiregrass.edu.
