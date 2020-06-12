VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and Columbus State University have united to help people earn their bachelor of science in nursing degrees.
The colleges have signed an articulation agreement that will allow graduates from Wiregrass’ associate of science degree to transfer to Columbus State University’s 100% online bachelor of science degree, college officials said in a released statement.
Wiregrass graduates will pay a tuition rate of $199 per credit hour for Columbus State’s BSN program. Upon successful completion of the ASN program at Wiregrass and successfully passing the first clinical hours at Columbus State University, students will be awarded 32 credit hours of transfer credit, college officials said.
“Our articulation agreement with Columbus State University provides a wonderful opportunity for our graduates of the associates degree in nursing program to earn their bachelor’s degree in nursing," said Jackie Spriggs, Wiregrass dean of academic affairs. "The online format allows our graduates to continue to work to gain valuable experience in field as they continue their education. We are always excited about opportunities that benefit our students in the advancement of their careers.”
“Columbus State University is a wonderful university, and we are delighted to work with them to provide this career path for our students," Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson said. "This will open new career opportunities for both current and former Wiregrass students.”
To learn more about this articulation agreement and the programs Wiregrass offers, visit wiregrass.edu.
