VALDOSTA — In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, all Wiregrass Georgia Technical College campuses and adult education sites will be closed to the public Dec. 21 through Jan. 8.
On Dec. 21-23 and Jan. 4-7, Wiregrass employees will be working to assist new applicants and returning students applying for spring semester via virtual methods such as emails, phone calls, video chats, virtual meetings and by appointment only, college officials said in a statement.
Spring semester classes will begin Jan. 11 for all academic classes following all Centers for Disease Control recommended guidelines. Essential functions for operating the college during this time will continue in a limited capacity and via tele-work where possible, college officials said.
Updates to this closure will be distributed via the Wiregrass emergency response communication plan including phone, text, email, social media and the website. For information on contacting employees by department and virtual services, visit the Wiregrass COVID response page.
"We will continue to monitor ongoing developments and respond accordingly. The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff is always our primary concern," college officials said.
Updates can be found at the college’s website www.wiregrass.edu.
