VALDOSTA — The meeting location for the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College board of directors has been changed from the Ben Hill-Irwin campus to the Coffee campus.
The meeting will be conducted by teleconference at noon, Oct. 22, in the Planning/Student Center.
The public may attend or can receive more information by contacting Cheryl Acree, executive assistant to the president, at Cheryl.acree@wirergrass.edu or contact the college, (229) 333-2100.
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College board of directors serves both in a community advisory capacity, and in a limited administrative capacity, performing certain oversight responsibilities as designated by state board policy.
The board is comprised of members from the business and industrial communities from the 11-county service area. State board policy defines the role and responsibilities of the local board.
To learn more about the board of directors or Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, visit wiregrass.edu. Wiregrass is be accepting new students for spring semester during Free Application Week, Nov. 2-6.
