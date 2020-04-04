VALDOSTA — For workers in many South Georgia communities who find themselves unemployed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, assistance to attend college is available at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.
The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act is designed to help job seekers access employment, education, training and support services to succeed in the labor market, and to match employers with the skilled workers they need to compete, college officials said.
WIOA offers financial support services with items such as tuition, books, uniforms, immunization and other required program costs specific to a chosen program. Programs covered by WIOA are specific to each Georgia region and can be accessed by visiting www.worksourcegaportal.com then search for Wiregrass under Training Providers.
“WIOA is a hand-up, not a hand out. Our participants have families, careers, are active duty or return for a career change. Our goal is to help you graduate and return to the workforce, quickly,” said Charmane Glenn, WIOA program director.
Glenn provided an example of how WIOA works.
"Student A worked as a production supervisor and due to hard economic times the company was forced to reduce employees and A lost her position due to lack of work.
"Student A decided to return to college seeking a career that would provide greater stability. She understood returning to college and loss of employment would be a financial strain on her and her family, but she was dedicated to increasing her skills and landing stable employment.
"Student A chose the pharmacy technician program where she where she learned about WIOA. With student A having been laid off from her employer, she is classified as a dislocated worker and can receive specific funding.
"She applied and was accepted. Student A did not have enough financial aid to cover the cost of training so, WIOA paid her remaining tuition balance, purchased her books and purchased uniforms."
To learn more about the WIOA and other financial assistance and scholarships available to attend college, visit www.wiregrass.edu.
Wiregrass is accepting new students for summer semester, classes start May 18, or Summer Express, which is just eight weeks long, beginning June 1. Admission requirements due to COVID-19 have been made easier to apply for summer semester. The new requirements can be found on the college’s website. The college remains open through virtual methods, but is closed to the public until further notice. Current students are finishing up spring semester online.
