Wiregrass-Brooks students win state cooking contest

VALDOSTA – Brooks County High School students won a statewide culinary contest at Wiregrass.
Brooks' Wiregrass Georgia Technical College dual-enrollment Career Technical and Agricultural Education students submitted a recipe as a part of the Fourth Annual Georgia Department of Education Chef Competition, college officials said.
Brooks County High School was notified in January that it made it to the finalist phase of competition.
Chef Tammy Acree, Wiregrass Technical College culinary art instructor, along with Brooks County High students Breauna Grant, Keionna Donaldson, Arkessia Stewart and Raeanna Barbour left Brooks County High School competed against the other nine Georgia high school finalists.
The team had two hours to prepare the recipe for judging from start to finish. Brooks County High School finished first in the competition as the best high school chefs in the state and will advance May 7-8 to the Southeast Regional Junior Chef Competition in Louisville, Ky.
Anyone wishing to help sponsor the team may contact Brian Law, CTAE director, at blaw@brooks.k12.ga.us or call (229) 588-2341.
Two recipes and teams competed at the school level and were judged by school administration. The winning team submitted applications in late November in hopes to get to the second round cook off in Macon in February. The top 10 recipes in the state were chosen for the final state competition to advance to the national level.
The recipe must meet the USDA meal pattern requirements. The recipe must be original. The recipes must meet the National School Lunch Program meal pattern and nutrient standards and be an entrée for school lunch, university officials said.
Seasonings should focus on herbs and spices, while keeping sodium to a minimum. The recipes must include two or more Georgia Grown products that are integral to the dish; not a garnish. The recipes must incorporate at least one USDA Food Commodity.
The recipe must serve six people and must include steps for preparation and describe the equipment necessary to recreate the dish. All grains used must be whole grain.
Teams are judged on food safety, NSLP meal pattern and nutrient standards, recipe presentation, creativity, school food service reproducibility and use of Georgia grown ingredients and USDA Foods.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.