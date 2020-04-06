VALDOSTA — The April meeting for the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Board of Directors will be conducted by telephone conference noon Wednesday, April 8.
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College board of directors serves both in a community advisory capacity, and in a limited administrative capacity, performing certain oversight responsibilities as designated by state board policy, college officials said.
The local board is comprised of members from the business and industrial communities from the 11-county service area. State board policy defines the role and responsibilities of the local board.
To learn more about the board of directors or Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, visit wiregrass.edu.
