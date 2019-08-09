VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College board of directors serves in a community advisory capacity, and in a limited administrative capacity, performing certain oversight responsibilities as designated by state board policy.
Meeting dates have been set for the board.
The board is comprised of members from the business and industrial communities from the 11-county service area, college officials said. State board policy defines the role and responsibilities of the local board.
The meeting dates for Fiscal Year 2020 have been set. They are Sept. 19, Coffee campus – planning room; Oct. 27-30, leadership summit, Hyatt Regency, 201 W. Bay, Savannah; Nov. 21, Ben Hill-Irwin campus, Charles Harris Learning Center Auditorium; Jan. 16, Cook campus – room 107; March 19, Ben Hill-Irwin campus, Charles Harris Learning Center Auditorium; May 21, Coffee campus, planning room; and June 18, Valdosta campus, Connell Board Room.
Dates are scheduled for noon every third Thursday of the month, with the exception of the 2019 Technical College Directors Association Leadership Conference in October.
To learn more about the board of directors or Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, visit wiregrass.edu.
