VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College board of directors has set a roster of meeting dates.
The board serves both in a community advisory capacity and in a limited administrative capacity, performing certain oversight responsibilities as designated by state board policy, college officials said in a statement.
The local board is comprised of members from the business and industrial communities from the 11-county service area of Wiregrass. State board policy defines the role and responsibilities of the local board.
The meeting dates for Fiscal Year 2022 have been set.
They are Sept. 16; Oct. 25-27, leadership summit, Hyatt Regency, 201 West Bay, Savannah; Jan. 20; March 17; April 21; May 19; and June 16. Dates are scheduled for noon every third Thursday of the month, except the 2021 Technical College Directors Association Leadership Conference in October.
Locations for each meeting date will be announced based on COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. The August board meeting took place Aug. 19, the first day of the fall semester.
To learn more about the board of directors or Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, visit wiregrass.edu. Wiregrass is accepting new students for Fall Express; classes begin Sept. 27.
