VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President Dr. Tina K. Anderson announced the college’s board of directors is 100 percent certified.
Board members who received certification are Joe Brownlee (Lowndes County), Chase Daughtrey (Cook County), Bradfield Shealy (Brooks County) and Sue Lane Hughes (Coffee County), college officials said.
Certificates were presented at the 2019 Technical College Director’s Association of Georgia and Technical College Foundation Association Leadership Conference in Savannah. Being certified means that all members have completed the required training and workshops.
Wiregrass board of directors are Freddie Broome (Lowndes County), Joe Brownlee (Lowndes County), Chase Daughtrey (Cook County), Sue Lane Hughes (Coffee County), Paul King (Echols County), Andi McWhorter, chair (Irwin County), Col. Ronald Mitchell, retired (Cook County), Jennifer Powell (Lowndes County), Bradfield Shealy, vice chair (Brooks County), Steve Sirmans (Atkinson County), Stephen Sumner (Berrien County), Mark Sutton (Ben Hill and Wilcox counties) and Alfalene "Al" Walker (Coffee County), college officials said.
All members become members of the Technical College Directors’ Association when they join the board. TCDA provides the training necessary to become a certified board member.
Members who are new to their board of directors are expected to attend a new member orientation conducted by TCDA at their earliest convenience, college officials said.
To achieve the status of certified board member, members are required to attend a series of professional development classes consisting of new board orientation/governance, building relationships with elected officials, community advocacy, understanding the legislative budgeting process and the financial management of technical colleges and one elective workshop.
Becoming a certified, high-functioning board member is required in order for the college to participate in the 100% Club award. Colleges with 100% board certification are inducted into the 100% Club at the annual leadership conference.
