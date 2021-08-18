VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is accepting new students to enroll in free GED, HiSET and English as a Second Language classes.
The Lowndes County Adult Education program is located at 4089 Val Tech Road and classes are offered Monday through Thursday, during the morning, afternoon and evening, college officials said in a statement.
The college also offers classes in Valdosta at the Valdosta Department of Labor, Goodwill and Horne Learning Center. Online adult education classes are available as well, college officials said.
Call (229) 333-2123 for more information or visit www.wiregrass.edu/adulted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.